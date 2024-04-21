Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 939,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,755,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FATE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FATE

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $545.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.