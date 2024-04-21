Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 531,440 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 616.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,440 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.63% of Teradata worth $26,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Teradata by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Teradata Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TDC opened at $36.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

