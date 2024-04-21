Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Raised to $512.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $448.00 to $512.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RACE. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $393.86.

RACE opened at $408.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.97 and a 200-day moving average of $367.47. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $272.70 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Ferrari by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

