Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after acquiring an additional 488,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after acquiring an additional 273,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,089,000 after buying an additional 193,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $114.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.60. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.43 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

