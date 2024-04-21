Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Amcor by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Amcor by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.