Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 4%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) shares were up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 1,628,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,644,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FSM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FSM

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 148,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 639,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.