Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 43,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 42,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.12.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

