Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.80-9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.78. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% yr/yr to ~$23.78-24.25, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.84 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.800-9.950 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.30 and its 200 day moving average is $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

