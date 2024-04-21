Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GBCI. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

GBCI stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $44.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,300,000 after purchasing an additional 388,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,350,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,312,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,634,000 after purchasing an additional 568,105 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,847,000 after purchasing an additional 821,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,622,000 after purchasing an additional 100,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

