Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Graham Stock Performance
GHM stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $303.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.77 and a beta of 0.60.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Graham had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham
Graham Company Profile
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Graham
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- About the Markup Calculator
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.