Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

GHM stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $303.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Graham had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Graham by 44.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 483,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Graham by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 89,037 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 88.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 124,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

