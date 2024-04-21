Grand Canyon Education’s (LOPE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $127.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

