Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.13. Approximately 287,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,171,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

GPRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,778.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $848,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,475,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after buying an additional 23,923 shares during the period. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 513,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

