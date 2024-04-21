Greenleaf Trust Boosts Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONY opened at $81.30 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.62 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

