Greenleaf Trust Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $138.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.22 and a 200-day moving average of $130.22. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YUM

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.