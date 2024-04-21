Greenleaf Trust Purchases 93 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $339.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.84. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.38.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

