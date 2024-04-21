Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 185700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Grid Metals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.42.

About Grid Metals

(Get Free Report)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.