Head to Head Contrast: Sentient Brands (OTC:SNBH) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Sentient Brands (OTC:SNBH) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Honest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sentient Brands and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentient Brands N/A N/A N/A Honest -11.39% -30.36% -18.86%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentient Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Honest $344.36 million 0.85 -$39.24 million ($0.42) -7.21

This table compares Sentient Brands and Honest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sentient Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Honest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sentient Brands and Honest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentient Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Honest 0 3 2 0 2.40

Honest has a consensus target price of $4.55, indicating a potential upside of 50.17%. Given Honest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than Sentient Brands.

Summary

Honest beats Sentient Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentient Brands

Sentient Brands Holdings Inc., a product development and brand management company, focuses on building innovative brands in the luxury and premium market space. It offers CBD luxury skin care and lifestyle products, such as purifying exfoliator, replenishing facial oil, ultra-nourishing face cream, and revitalizing eye cream under the Oeuvre brand through direct-to consumer online e-commerce platform, as well as wholesale partners. The company was formerly known as Intelligent Buying, Inc. and changed its name to Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. in March 2021. Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

