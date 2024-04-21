High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.69

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.69 and traded as high as C$13.20. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 5,300 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$396.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.71.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$321.95 million. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.7332474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

