Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,296,990.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $34,256,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,826,000 after buying an additional 1,100,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,469,000 after buying an additional 252,844 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 583,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,767,000 after buying an additional 243,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,203,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,420,000 after buying an additional 230,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HOMB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

