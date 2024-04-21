Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

HWM stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

