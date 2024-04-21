HTLF Bank Buys Shares of 55,520 B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 130.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. B2Gold’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 400.20%.

BTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

