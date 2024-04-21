HTLF Bank Invests $79,000 in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

HTLF Bank acquired a new position in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,028,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,664,000 after buying an additional 325,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the second quarter worth $24,396,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 17.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 1,506,395 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 7,739,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 2,631,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 17.6% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,571,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 835,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN IAUX opened at $1.27 on Friday. i-80 Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 118.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on i-80 Gold from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

