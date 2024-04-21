HTLF Bank Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 1.0 %

SH opened at $12.59 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

