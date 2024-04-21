HTLF Bank Purchases Shares of 3,579 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

