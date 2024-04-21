ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.02

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $5.13. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 3,187 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 33.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.
