ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.02

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $5.13. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 3,187 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 33.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the third quarter worth $53,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ImmuCell by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ImmuCell by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmuCell by 20.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ImmuCell by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

