Infosys (NYSE:INFY) PT Lowered to $18.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INFY. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.81 on Friday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

