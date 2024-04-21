Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $2,299,651.60 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $2,299,651.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,269.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, April 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 18,955 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $1,650,411.85.

On Friday, March 8th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $2,590,152.80.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total value of $2,511,694.40.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $2,469,644.80.

On Thursday, February 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92.

On Friday, January 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $1,008,677.60.

Shares of NET stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average of $81.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

