Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $232,690.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total transaction of $232,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,367.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSWI opened at $231.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.01. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.06 and a 52-week high of $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

