Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $232,690.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total transaction of $232,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,367.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CSW Industrials Stock Performance
CSWI opened at $231.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.01. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.06 and a 52-week high of $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSW Industrials Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSW Industrials
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.