Insider Selling: Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Sells 1,447 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Large also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Peter Large sold 176 shares of Trimble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $11,440.00.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,554,164,000 after acquiring an additional 273,863 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Trimble by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,787,000 after buying an additional 5,796,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $529,057,000 after buying an additional 218,688 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $412,285,000 after acquiring an additional 694,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

