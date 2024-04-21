Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.13. 303,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 640,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IART. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 9.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $187,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,996 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,034,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $47,199,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $39,872,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

