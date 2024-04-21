International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 37,294 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 4,856.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,294 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 87.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $49.91 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

