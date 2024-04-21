International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.98% of Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $82.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

