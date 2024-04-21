International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kyndryl by 1,266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,865,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,381 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 172,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $28,992,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 510.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 440,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 367,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Kyndryl Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.54. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.