International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.74 Million in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.