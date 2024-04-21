International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 79,794 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 321,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 57,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 169,422 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $42.17 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.