International Distributions Services’ (IDS) “Suspended” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their suspended rating on shares of International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Distributions Services from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 268 ($3.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Analysis on IDS
International Distributions Services Price Performance
International Distributions Services Company Profile
International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.
