International Distributions Services’ (IDS) “Suspended” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their suspended rating on shares of International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Distributions Services from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 268 ($3.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of International Distributions Services stock opened at GBX 272.20 ($3.39) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 239.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 251.41. International Distributions Services has a 52 week low of GBX 191.20 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 291.20 ($3.63). The company has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.90.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

