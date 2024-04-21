Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Holdings Increased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 100.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,341,043.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,490,649.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $72.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

