Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,568.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

