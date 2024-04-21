Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 74,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 40,738 shares.The stock last traded at $54.59 and had previously closed at $54.15.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $857.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 396.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.