J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,079 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period.

VOT stock opened at $218.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.23 and a 200-day moving average of $214.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

