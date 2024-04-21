J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,747,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,465,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,949,000 after acquiring an additional 49,764 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,020,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,472,000 after acquiring an additional 72,377 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 595,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 525,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $98.31 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $77.17 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

