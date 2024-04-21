J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $122.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $131.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.