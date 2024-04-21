J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,186 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $124.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $88.64 and a twelve month high of $137.54.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

