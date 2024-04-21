J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 459 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $72.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.