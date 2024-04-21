J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 759 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.03 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

