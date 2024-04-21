J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $84.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

