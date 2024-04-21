J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 637,995.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 127,599 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,949,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 75,456 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $3,226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 720.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 69,118 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

