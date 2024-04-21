J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.83% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock opened at $166.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.59 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.71.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.