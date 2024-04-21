J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 105.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,425 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,410 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

SDVY opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

