J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $170.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

